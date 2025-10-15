Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum, co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI), has today kicked off in Baku.

Addressing the event, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich hailed the close relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan, also praising the existing potential for cooperation between the two countries.

The forum brought together representatives of nearly 40 companies operating in the logistics, construction, food industry and other sectors, along with dignitaries from both countries.