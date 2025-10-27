Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Pakistan’s CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 27, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral defense and security cooperation, according to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During separate meetings, the two sides discussed the evolving global and regional security environment and recognized the significance of closer defense collaboration. They expressed optimism about enhancing military-to-military engagements and related initiatives, reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee highlighted Pakistan’s appreciation for longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and the shared determination to further strengthen relations based on sovereign equality and mutual respect.

During his official visit to Bangladesh, General Mirza met with Muhammad Yunus, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff, and Lieutenant General S. M. Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh.