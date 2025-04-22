Bishkek hosts gala concert marking Days of Azerbaijani Culture

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

A gala concert as part of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture was held at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic of Kyrgyzstan.

The concert was attended by Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, his Kyrgyz colleague Mirbek Mambetaliev, Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev, as well as well-known cultural figures and art enthusiasts.

In their remarks, Ministers Adil Karimli and Mirbek Mambetaliev noted that culture and art further strengthens the brotherhood of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The "Karabakh" orchestra performed the "Friendship Composition".

Then the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble performed the dances including "Nalbeki", "Gaytaghi", "Uzundere" to the themes of the operetta "Arshin mal alan (The Cloth Peddler)" by Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The concert concluded with the famous song "Azerbaijan" by Muslim Magomayev (lyrics by Nabi Khazri), performed by Nargiz Karimova, Fatima Jafarzadeh and Khayyam Mustafazadeh.