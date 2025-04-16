Business breakfast dedicated to “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions held

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

A business breakfast was organized for the participants of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition – Caspian Agro and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition – InterFood Azerbaijan.

At the event, Anar Jafarov, Director of the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture, conveyed the greetings and message of Majnun Mammadov, the Minister of Agriculture, to the exhibition participants and organizers. The decision to extend the duration of the exhibitions from three to four days, in response to requests from professionals and companies operating in the agricultural sector, was welcomed. It was noted that this adjustment holds great significance for those working in the industry. The role of “Caspian Event Organisers,” the organizer of the “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions, was especially highlighted.

During the business breakfast, participants were provided with key information on important aspects to consider during the exhibition preparation process, as well as effective ways to maximize the networking and business opportunities offered by the exhibitions. The business breakfast was held in an interactive format, featuring a Q&A session.

The event brought together about 70 representatives from 44 companies. Additionally, representatives of supporting institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), and the Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AFBIA) were in attendance.

It is important to highlight that Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan, the largest agricultural and food industry exhibitions in the Caspian region and now recognized as national brands, will be held from May 13 to 16 at the Baku Expo Center.

Business breakfasts provide participants with valuable insights and practical recommendations to help them boost their sales at the exhibition, enhance the effectiveness of their participation, and make the most of networking and promotional opportunities. By applying the discussed methods and strategies, participants can reach their goals more efficiently and take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the exhibitions.