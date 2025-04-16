The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Business breakfast dedicated to “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions held

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

A business breakfast was organized for the participants of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition – Caspian Agro and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition – InterFood Azerbaijan.

At the event, Anar Jafarov, Director of the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture, conveyed the greetings and message of Majnun Mammadov, the Minister of Agriculture, to the exhibition participants and organizers. The decision to extend the duration of the exhibitions from three to four days, in response to requests from professionals and companies operating in the agricultural sector, was welcomed. It was noted that this adjustment holds great significance for those working in the industry. The role of “Caspian Event Organisers,” the organizer of the “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions, was especially highlighted.

During the business breakfast, participants were provided with key information on important aspects to consider during the exhibition preparation process, as well as effective ways to maximize the networking and business opportunities offered by the exhibitions. The business breakfast was held in an interactive format, featuring a Q&A session.

The event brought together about 70 representatives from 44 companies. Additionally, representatives of supporting institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), and the Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AFBIA) were in attendance.

It is important to highlight that Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan, the largest agricultural and food industry exhibitions in the Caspian region and now recognized as national brands, will be held from May 13 to 16 at the Baku Expo Center.

Business breakfasts provide participants with valuable insights and practical recommendations to help them boost their sales at the exhibition, enhance the effectiveness of their participation, and make the most of networking and promotional opportunities. By applying the discussed methods and strategies, participants can reach their goals more efficiently and take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the exhibitions.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Baku hosts 11th annual meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum
  • 16.04.2025 [12:32]

Baku hosts 11th annual meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

Deputy Chair of Moldova’s Audiovisual Council: The Internet is full of dangers for children
  • 15.04.2025 [15:48]

Deputy Chair of Moldova’s Audiovisual Council: The Internet is full of dangers for children

Albania to host 12th meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum
  • 15.04.2025 [15:26]

Albania to host 12th meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

Azerbaijan’s population surpasses 10.230 million
  • 15.04.2025 [14:43]

Azerbaijan’s population surpasses 10.230 million

Romanian delegation visits monument to composer George Enescu in Baku
  • 14.04.2025 [20:14]

Romanian delegation visits monument to composer George Enescu in Baku

® Dozens of female farmers successfully complete FarmHER training
  • 14.04.2025 [19:25]

® Dozens of female farmers successfully complete FarmHER training

ANAMA: 1245.5 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
  • 14.04.2025 [15:00]

ANAMA: 1245.5 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

China renews several alerts for gales, sandstorms, blizzards
  • 14.04.2025 [11:34]

China renews several alerts for gales, sandstorms, blizzards

Another phase of the urban greenery inventory project launched on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
  • 14.04.2025 [10:24]

Another phase of the urban greenery inventory project launched on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

China's space tourism to reach early stage of commercialization in 5-10 years

  • [16:06]

Trump's tariffs on Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi disrupt Tesla's US production plans, source says

  • [16:04]

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate normally

  • [15:53]

® Birbank’s exclusive spring campaign: Extra cashback for Birbank visa installment cardholders on online shopping

  • [15:50]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum launches Swiss-Azerbaijani cultural dialogue project: museum collaboration for inclusiveness

  • [15:26]

Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe

  • [15:18]

Business breakfast dedicated to “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions held

  • [15:17]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova

  • [15:13]

England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say

  • [15:01]

German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients

  • [14:50]

Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents hold expanded meeting over luncheon

  • [14:41]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

WHO Member States conclude negotiations and make significant progress on draft pandemic agreement

  • [13:42]

Georgian President: Centuries-old friendship and joint well-thought-out policies have enabled us to correctly define our region’s role

  • [13:10]

BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities

  • [13:09]

President Kavelashvili: I am glad that Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in protecting common interests has intensified

  • [13:03]

Mikheil Kavelashvili: Georgia has always been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty

  • [13:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Europe's energy security is unimaginable without Azerbaijan and Georgia

  • [12:45]

Slovenian parliamentary delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [12:42]

President: High-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Georgia are regular, political dialogue is active

  • [12:34]

Baku hosts 11th annual meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

  • [12:32]

President Ilham Aliyev: Projects jointly implemented by Georgia and Azerbaijan hold great significance for broader region

  • [12:28]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili VIDEO

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona (Agg 3-5): Serhou Guirassy hat-trick in vain as Barca advance to Champions League semi-finals

  • [12:03]

Number of children needing humanitarian aid in Sudan doubles as conflict grinds into its 3rd year: UN

  • [11:58]

The brain learns to filter out distracting stimuli over time

  • [11:57]

bp and its co-venturers reaffirm commitment to community development

  • [11:55]

Servicemen’s moral-psychological state in spotlight, Defense Ministry

  • [11:31]

Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists continues

  • [11:19]

UN hosts international conference organized by Baku Initiative Group in New York

  • [11:15]

Georgian President commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • [10:53]

Georgian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • [10:46]

Sudan's paramilitary forces declare "parallel gov't" on war's 2-year mark

  • [10:13]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili

  • 15.04.2025 [22:50]

Baku Initiative Group launches petition on its website

  • 15.04.2025 [20:55]

Turkish delegation visit Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University

  • 15.04.2025 [20:51]

Documents reveal Trump’s plan to gut funding for Nasa and climate science

  • 15.04.2025 [20:42]

Clean energy's share of world's electricity reaches 40%, report says

  • 15.04.2025 [20:36]

Baku hosts Second meeting of Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of TURKPA Member Parliaments

  • 15.04.2025 [20:28]

London conference calls for collective action to end 'unimaginable violence' in Sudan

  • 15.04.2025 [20:19]

Ant smugglers caught with hundreds of prized insects in Kenya

  • 15.04.2025 [20:16]
Victims testified in Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Victims testified in Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Georgian President visits Heydar Aliyev Center

  • 15.04.2025 [20:00]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nursery No.1 and Orphanage No. 1 in Baku VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nursery No.1 and Orphanage No. 1 in Baku VIDEO

Baku Initiative Group arranges international conference on "Decolonization: Silent Revolution" in New York

  • 15.04.2025 [19:18]

Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Chinese Ambassador

  • 15.04.2025 [19:04]

Exhibition of artworks inspired by Karabakh held in Baku

  • 15.04.2025 [19:03]

Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of fresh elections

  • 15.04.2025 [18:34]

Trainer aircraft crashes in Pakistan; pilots eject safely

  • 15.04.2025 [18:11]

Vessel carrying foreign nationals capsizes near coast of Libya, 4 Pakistanis among 11 confirmed dead

  • 15.04.2025 [18:03]

Azerbaijan, Venezuela explore prospects for cooperation in tourism education

  • 15.04.2025 [17:53]

Yasemin Öztürk: TURKPA serves as a unique platform aligning our common goals and objectives

  • 15.04.2025 [17:23]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore strategic partnership

  • 15.04.2025 [17:20]

Trump administration freezes 2.2 bln USD funding to Harvard after it rejects sweeping changes

  • 15.04.2025 [17:13]

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • 15.04.2025 [17:03]

Azerbaijan and Malaysia explore cooperation across key sectors

  • 15.04.2025 [16:28]

Deputy Chair of Moldova’s Audiovisual Council: The Internet is full of dangers for children

  • 15.04.2025 [15:48]

Kyrgyz delegate: Strong legal cooperation is crucial for future of Turkic States

  • 15.04.2025 [15:47]

12 people perish in a tragic road accident in Pakistan

  • 15.04.2025 [15:27]

Turkic states enhancing defense and security cooperation – TURKPA Secretary General

  • 15.04.2025 [15:27]

Albania to host 12th meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

  • 15.04.2025 [15:26]

BHOS students represent Azerbaijan at international competition in Abu Dhabi

  • 15.04.2025 [15:16]

3 killed, 19 injured in explosion in SW Pakistan

  • 15.04.2025 [15:09]

Bulgarians win gold and silver at European Club Taekwondo Championship

  • 15.04.2025 [15:03]

234 senior members of organized crime groups arrested in international drug operation: Turkish interior minister

  • 15.04.2025 [15:01]

New flight to connect Samarkand and Turkistan

  • 15.04.2025 [14:47]

Hulusi Akar: Azerbaijan’s Victory in Karabakh is an important model in combatting global threats

  • 15.04.2025 [14:45]

Azerbaijan’s population surpasses 10.230 million

  • 15.04.2025 [14:43]

BIG Executive Director condemns French colonial system at 4th session of Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

  • 15.04.2025 [14:14]

High UK visa costs deter international scientists and engineers

  • 15.04.2025 [13:57]

Azerbaijan, Syria explore bilateral relations and regional security

  • 15.04.2025 [13:45]

Google patches 23-year-old chrome security flaw that could Expose browsing history

  • 15.04.2025 [13:20]

® Azercell becomes the exclusive sponsor of “Baku Marathon 2025”

  • 15.04.2025 [12:49]

Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband road 93 percent complete

  • 15.04.2025 [12:45]

Participants of 2nd meeting of heads of committees on defense and security of TURKPA Member Parliaments visit Victory Park

  • 15.04.2025 [12:38]

TURKPA Heads of Committees pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 15.04.2025 [12:09]

Governor of Cairo: Memorandum of Understanding between Baku and Cairo opens new broad opportunities for cooperation

  • 15.04.2025 [12:03]

New blood test detects Parkinson’s before symptoms appear

  • 15.04.2025 [12:01]

Heydar Aliyev International Airport at center of Global Safety Agenda — participation in ACI Europe’s TOSC meeting

  • 15.04.2025 [11:32]

Global warming continues: March 2025 one of the hottest on record

  • 15.04.2025 [11:23]

Azerbaijan produces 12.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Q1 2025

  • 15.04.2025 [11:17]

UN forum on People of African Descent examines reparations and AI challenge

  • 15.04.2025 [11:09]

® Birbank Biznes continues to support regional entrepreneurs

  • 15.04.2025 [11:05]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: France’s hypocritical policy hinders prospects for a durable peace in the region

  • 15.04.2025 [10:56]

US remains by far top market for German exports

  • 15.04.2025 [10:41]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • 15.04.2025 [10:36]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 15.04.2025 [10:34]

Diagnostic tool for kidney disease could help individuals take greater control of their health

  • 15.04.2025 [10:29]
Robert Kocharyan's propaganda of national hatred and enmity against Azerbaijanis exposed - TRIAL VIDEO

Robert Kocharyan's propaganda of national hatred and enmity against Azerbaijanis exposed - TRIAL VIDEO

Turkish foreign minister, US counterpart discuss Syria, Gaza, Ukraine

  • 14.04.2025 [21:04]

Modric to become Swansea minority owner

  • 14.04.2025 [20:31]

Romanian delegation visits monument to composer George Enescu in Baku

  • 14.04.2025 [20:14]

Senate's Acting President: There is a great potential for further expanding cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan in a range of areas

  • 14.04.2025 [19:29]

® Dozens of female farmers successfully complete FarmHER training

  • 14.04.2025 [19:25]

® Kapital Bank announces financial results for Q1 2025

  • 14.04.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijani PM meets with Acting President of Romanian Senate

  • 14.04.2025 [18:35]

From strategic port to archaeological gem: Lefkada's ancient theater emerges

  • 14.04.2025 [17:49]

Lithuanian vice foreign minister informed about challenges impeding normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 14.04.2025 [17:49]

Tariff war ‘will produce no winner,’ says China’s Xi on Vietnam trip

  • 14.04.2025 [17:40]

Armenian-origin witness says Armenian army commander in chief Vazgen Sarkisyan provided arms supplies from Yerevan to Azerbaijani territories

  • 14.04.2025 [17:26]