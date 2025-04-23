Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Spain

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, will visit the Kingdom of Spain on Thursday.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will participate in the first event of the joint initiative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and Religions for Peace (RfP), entitled "A Call for Peace, the End of Wars and Respect for International Law", at the invitation of Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

The round table and commemorative event, which will take place on April 25-26 in the symbolic and historic town of Gernika in Basque Country, Spain, on the 88th anniversary of its bombing, aims to amplify a condemnation against war while fostering a message of peace and upholding respect for international law.

The event will feature the participation of high-level officials, religious leaders, renowned figures from academia, civil society, and the media, as well as other key stakeholders committed to the cause of peace. The programme will also include cultural performances and a solemn tribute to the victims of the Gernika bombing.