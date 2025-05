Closing ceremony of the “Nine Senses Fest” International Yoga Festival held

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the “Nine Senses” Art Center Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Baku, May 5, Mikayil Mammadov, AZERTAC

Following a rich, three-day program on the main stage of Sea Breeze Event Hall, the closing ceremony of the “Nine Senses Fest” was held on May 4.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder of the Nine Senses Art Center, and President of the Azerbaijan Yoga Federation, Leyla Aliyeva, attended the event.

As part of the closing ceremony, singer Chingiz Mustafayev performed a special program titled “Healing Evening.” The evening continued with a final “Ecstatic Dance” session presented by the Vibrosoundlab team.

Thus, the three-day festival — which featured over a hundred events, including yoga and meditation sessions, traditional medicine and art therapy lectures, as well as musical and dance performances — came to a successful conclusion.

The festival was organized with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder of the Nine Senses Art Center, and President of the Azerbaijan Yoga Federation.