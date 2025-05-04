Concert held in Aktau to mark the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”

Astana, May 4, AZERTAC

A festive concert celebrating the declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan was held on May 3 at the House of Friendship in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to AZERTAC, the event opened with speeches from Aykhan Suleymanli, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Aktau; Janbyrbai Matayev, Chairman of the Mangystau Regional Maslikhat; Ilkin Orujov, Head of the “Azerbaijan Center”; and Shamsaddin Huseynov, Chairman of the “Dostluq” Ethnocultural Public Union.

In his remarks, Aykhan Suleymanli provided an overview of the significance of 2025 for Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of the Constitution and the country’s full restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty following the anti-terror operation of September 19–20, 2023.

Janbyrbai Matayev praised the deep-rooted friendship between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the close, trust-based relations between their presidents, extending congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on this meaningful occasion.

Shamsaddin Huseynov expressed appreciation for the support shown by Kazakh authorities toward Azerbaijanis and other ethnic minorities, highlighting the spirit of unity and cooperation that prevails in the country.

Ilkin Orujov thanked the institutions that contributed to the organization of the event and the accompanying scientific-practical conference, noting the importance of such initiatives in reinforcing cultural bonds between the two nations.

The concert featured traditional Azerbaijani and Kazakh songs and dances performed by students from Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering. Renowned Azerbaijani singer Karim Abbasov and the local ensemble “Dostluq” captivated the audience with a series of vibrant musical performances.

Elshan Rustamov

Special Correspondent of AZERTAC

Astana