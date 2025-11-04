Construction begins on UAE’s first Commercial Sustainable Aviation Fuel plant in Fujairah

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

MENA Biofuels, part of the Mercantile & Maritime Group, has commenced implementation of the UAE’s first Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production facility in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), according to WAM.

The facility will convert used cooking oil and waste-based feedstocks into certified sustainable aviation fuel meeting international standards. Phase I will produce 125 million litres per year around 18 percent of the UAE’s 2030 target, while Phase II will double capacity to 250 million litres per year, supporting regional exports and contributing up to 36 percent of the nation’s SAF goal.

The planned investment for Phase I is US$200 million, with an additional US$100 million for Phase II. The project marks a major step forward in the UAE’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and its Net Zero 2050 Agenda.

MENA Biofuels has since progressed from concept to implementation, moving decisively towards execution. Over the past year the company has completed a comprehensive feasibility study validating the project’s economic viability and set the foundation for progressing the project to realisation. The project has secured the lease of land, adjacent to MENA Terminals, from the Government of Fujairah, appointed Dynatron FZE, a UAE engineering consulting firm, to act as Project Manager, completed detailed topographic and hydrological surveys carried out by UAE based consulting firms, and selected an internationally recognised technology provider for the process to convert waste-based feedstocks into certified sustainable aviation fuel.