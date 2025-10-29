De Bruyne undergoes successful surgery after thigh injury taking penalty
Baku, October 29, AZERTAC
Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne underwent successful surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered during their 3-1 win over Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
De Bruyne suffered the injury when scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot, with the Belgium international immediately clutching the back of his right thigh before he was helped off the pitch.
Scans later revealed a "high-grade lesion to the biceps femoris muscle", prompting the need for surgical intervention.
"As planned, Kevin De Bruyne underwent surgery today in Antwerp following a high-grade injury to his right thigh biceps femoris muscle," Napoli said in a statement.
"The operation was a complete success. De Bruyne... will continue the first phase of his post-surgical rehabilitation in Belgium."
Napoli did not provide a timeframe for the 34-year-old's return. De Bruyne has a history of hamstring problems and also underwent surgery in 2023 when he was with Manchester City.
Serie A leaders Napoli host seventh-placed Como on Saturday.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan`s Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate
- 28.10.2025 [20:55]
MP of Turkish Grand National Assembly visit Khankendi and Shusha
- 28.10.2025 [20:28]
Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations
- 28.10.2025 [20:22]
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework
- 28.10.2025 [20:20]
TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister
- 28.10.2025 [20:16]
President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the “Great Return”
- 28.10.2025 [19:35]
Azerbaijani, Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise
- 28.10.2025 [19:15]
Azerbaijan's referee inspector appointed for UEFA match
- 28.10.2025 [19:10]
Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets
- 28.10.2025 [18:50]
COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum
- 28.10.2025 [18:35]
Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County
- 28.10.2025 [18:34]
President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice
- 28.10.2025 [18:03]
President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history
- 28.10.2025 [17:52]
Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation
- 28.10.2025 [17:11]
Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament receives TURKPA Secretary General
- 28.10.2025 [16:30]
Lithuania to shoot down smuggler balloons, shut Belarus border crossings
- 28.10.2025 [16:29]
Belarus modernizes 200 elevators in Azerbaijan in 2025, says Deputy PM
- 28.10.2025 [16:27]
Azerbaijan to host Automechanika exhibition in 2027
- 28.10.2025 [16:21]
Speaker of UAE Federal National Council pays official visit to Azerbaijan
- 28.10.2025 [16:18]
Juventus in direct contact with Spalletti to replace Tudor
- 28.10.2025 [16:10]
Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Joint Protocol to boost economic cooperation
- 28.10.2025 [16:08]