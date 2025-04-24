Documents on events preceding Shusha occupation examined at Baku Military Court

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Documents related to the events leading up to the occupation of Shusha, which shed light on the military aggression by Armenian forces, were examined today in the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court.

According to state prosecutors' documents, Shusha and its surrounding villages were repeatedly attacked by Armenian armed forces using rockets and artillery prior to the city's occupation. These attacks resulted in numerous Azerbaijani casualties, including fatalities, injuries, and hostages. Armenian forces also targeted civilian infrastructure, including water pipelines in Azerbaijani-inhabited villages, and caused significant damage to schools, hospitals, and homes. Criminal cases were initiated at the time concerning these incidents.

Among the key events reviewed in court were the Malibeyli and Gushchular massacres. Another protocol examined concerned the shooting down of a helicopter during a flight near Goytala, Shusha, on April 4, 1991. Armenian forces fired upon the Ministry of Internal Affairs' helicopter N27057, which was carrying Azerbaijani Supreme Soviet deputies. The helicopter, damaged by gunfire, was forced to make an emergency landing, injuring some passengers.

The court also reviewed a protocol regarding the shooting down of a passenger helicopter on January 28, 1992. The "MI-8T" helicopter, belonging to AZALPANX, was shot down by Armenian forces from the village of Karkijahan, Khankendi city, while en route from Aghdam to Shusha. The crash, which occurred near the village of Gaybali, resulted in the deaths of 42 people, including 39 passengers and 3 crew members. The wreckage and remains of the victims were found burned and dismembered following the explosion. Shrapnel fragments were recovered from the scene.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, terrorism, waging and preparing aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.