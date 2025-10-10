European Union organizes third European Culinary Festival in Baku

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Embassies of the EU Member States and Ukraine, will hold the third “Taste of Europe” Culinary Festival at the Aquatic Palace, the European Games Park, on October 11. This is an outdoor event to showcase European cuisine to the Azerbaijani public.

Everyone interested in tasting European cuisine, participating in culinary master-classes, and joining culinary competitions is invited to the “Taste of Europe” Culinary Festival on October 11 from 13:00 to 19:00 at the Aquatic Palace, the European Games Park. Embassies of Belgium, France, Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine will present the cuisine of their countries to visitors.

The EU Delegation stand will host master-classes with the participation of well-known food bloggers Elmira Gadirova and Nazakat Jafarova (Nazlinin_metbexi). Local farmers will also sell their organic food products, produced with the support of the EU project.

“We are delighted to host the third edition of the ‘Taste of Europe’ Culinary Festival in Baku. We invite everyone to join us on this unique culinary journey through European countries and enjoy unforgettable delights, a live music programme, culinary quizzes, and much more,” said Gediminas Varanavicius, Charge d’Affaires at the EU Delegation.

During the event, winners of quizzes will have the opportunity to receive various prizes, including a “Taste of Europe” book published by the EU Delegation, which is a collection of traditional recipes from the 27 EU Member States, translated into the Azerbaijani language. The book is also available in electronic format on the website of the EU Delegation.

The event will also feature the awarding ceremonies of the culinary competition of European dishes and the drawing competition organized by the “Azeri Home Chef” Facebook page prior to the event. It will also include a display of meals prepared by shortlisted participants of the competition. The festival will be accompanied by a concert of local musicians performing in Azerbaijani and European languages.