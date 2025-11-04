Fiorentina sack Pioli, hire interim coach

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Fiorentina confirm Stefano Pioli ‘has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team’ and ‘temporarily’ replaced by Daniele Galloppa, according to Football Italia.

Fiorentina have confirmed the departure of their coach Pioli as the Viola sit 20th in the Serie A table with no victories in the opening ten games.

Pioli had returned to the Stadio Franchi over the summer, signing a three-year deal.

Despite Fiorentina’s poor start to the season, the Parma-born coach refused to resign even after a 1-0 home loss to relegation candidates Lecce, forcing the club to fire him.

“ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Stefano Pioli has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team,” the Tuscans said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank him and his staff for the professionalism shown during their time at Fiorentina.

“Daniele Galloppa will take charge of the first team temporarily, starting from this afternoon’s training session.”

Galloppa is the coach of Fiorentina U20 and is expected to lead the team in a Conference League game against Mainz on Thursday.

Fiorentina have won their opening two games in the European competition, but have had awful results in Serie A, costing Pioli his job.

Football Italia understands that Fiorentina already held talks with Paolo Vanoli, but the current leading candidate for the job is Roberto D’Aversa.