Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Brazil's Flamengo advanced to the Copa Libertadores final on Wednesday after holding Argentine side Racing Club to a goalless draw in Buenos Aires despite finishing with 10 men, Xinhua reported.

Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata was sent off in the 56th minute at El Cilindro after clashing with veteran defender Marcos Rojo.

The hosts dominated the rest of the semifinal second leg but were denied by a series of fine saves from Flamengo's Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Rossi.

The result gave Flamengo a 1-0 win on aggregate after the Rio de Janeiro outfit's victory in last week's first leg at Maracana Stadium.

"We're extremely happy to reach another final," Flamengo manager Filipe Luis said, noting it will be the club's fourth Copa Libertadores title decider since 2019.

"Today was a victory for a team with soul. We were competitive and determined, and we showed that we can deal with any situation against any opponent. The players who have won multiple titles are the most ambitious, and my team is full of them. There's still a long way to go, but we're on the right track."

Racing manager Gustavo Costas refused to blame his players, saying he could not have asked for more.

"The boys gave everything," he said. "I want to thank them for all they put in for the team. I take responsibility. This is the trophy we wanted most. I'm grateful to the players who fought like warriors and represented the shirt in the best way possible."

Flamengo will face either Palmeiras or LDU Quito in the final, scheduled to be played in Peruvian capital Lima on November 29. LDU Quito won the first leg of their semifinal 3-0 in Ecuador with the return fixture slated for Thursday in Brazil.