Honored Artist Dilara Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani youth in Oslo

Stockholm, November 1, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

A meeting between TV presenter and Honored Artist Dilara Aliyeva and young people was held at the “Deichman Bjørvika” Cultural Center in Oslo, Norway’s capital, organized by the Azerbaijan House and the Nizami Ganjavi Weekend Azerbaijani Language School.

During the event titled “A Day of Laughter,” Dilara Aliyeva expressed her delight at organizing such a warm gathering even in the cold north. The Honored Artist noted that the event would leave fond memories in her creative career and emphasized the importance of holding such meetings with youth.

She highly appreciated the initiative to organize these gatherings for compatriots and artists living far from the homeland, stating that they play a crucial role in fostering patriotism among the younger generation.

At the event, Dilara Aliyeva recited the poem “I Know This Woman” by poetess Sevinj Chilgin. A short film titled “Letter to Grandma,” in which she starred and dedicated to International Grandmothers’ Day on February 8, was also screened. Both presentations were met with great interest by the participants.

During the meeting, the Honored Artist answered the youth’s questions and added a special touch to the event with her pleasant and humorous conversations.

It should be noted that the song “Azerbaijan,” performed by talented singer Orkhan Jalilov visiting from Azerbaijan, added a special spirit to the gathering.

At the end, the book “Dilara’s Monologues,” written by screenwriter and producer Fariz Aliyev, was presented to participants with the Honored Artist’s signature, and commemorative photos were taken.