ICESCO Regional Office in Baku welcomes visitors at International Book Fair

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The 11th Baku International Book Fair opened at the Baku Expo Center with the participation of hundreds of local and international institutions. Among the most visited pavilions was the stand of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku, which attracted a large number of visitors including academics, students, publishers, and cultural enthusiasts.

Throughout the Fair, ICESCO’s stand has become a hub for dialogue and exchange, where visitors explore publications from five different countries, engage in discussions on scientific and literary heritage, and learn more about ICESCO’s initiatives in the fields of education, science, and culture.

Dr. Abdulhakeem Al Senan, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku, emphasized that this remarkable turnout reflects the growing interest in ICESCO’s mission, stating: “Our stand has been a vibrant platform to connect with people, exchange ideas, and inspire a culture of reading and knowledge-sharing.”

Over seven days, the Fair will feature more than 220 activities. The high level of engagement at ICESCO’s stand underscores its role as a vital space for cultural interaction and intellectual dialogue.