ICESCO to establish regional office in Azerbaijan
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
We will establish a regional office of ICESCO in Azerbaijan, said Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, Director General of ICESCO.
According to him, the regional office will serve as a hub for ICESCO. “This will be a hub connecting both Azerbaijan and Central Asia. We have collaborated with Azerbaijan in all directions," ICESCO Director General emphasized.
