Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted Wednesday the screening of a documentary “Buy now! The shopping conspiracy.”

Prior to the screening of the documentary, about 400 young people attending the event were informed about the significance of responsible consumption, the long-term consequences of modern consumer culture on the environment, as well as how young people can be more responsible in their daily lives to contribute to environmental sustainability.

The documentary film "Buy Now! The shopping conspiracy" was produced by the British company Grain Media. Directed by Nic Stacey, the documentary explores the marketing strategies applied by leading international corporations and e-commerce platforms, the negative impact of modern consumer habits on the environment and ways to address the challenge.

IDEA Public Union calls on everyone to develop responsible consumption habits in their daily lives, as well as take joint steps for a greener and more sustainable future.