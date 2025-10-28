Juventus in direct contact with Spalletti to replace Tudor

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Luciano Spalletti is the name at the top of Juventus’s shortlist of potential replacements for Igor Tudor, who was dismissed from his role as head coach on Monday, and Football Italia can reveal that there has now been direct contact between the Bianconeri and the former Italy national team head coach.

Juventus parted company with Tudor on Monday morning following a run of eight games without a win in any competition and a run of four matches without scoring a goal. The Croatian’s final match in charge ended in a 1-0 defeat away against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

The latest news is that there has now been direct contact between Spalletti and representatives from Juventus. An intermediary is involved and the club approve of the decision to move forwards in negotiations with Spalletti.

Spalletti has given his full availability to taking over at Juve, and is seeking an 18-month contract. He would, however, be willing to accept a deal until the end of the 2025-26 season with an option to extend for a further year.

Other coaches who have been linked with the job, namely Raffaele Palladino and Roberto Mancini, remain alternative options for the Old Lady for now.

Juventus are hoping to close a deal with Spalletti, but they still need to reach an agreement.