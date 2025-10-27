Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Igor Tudor's tenure at the helm of Juventus has come to an end, according to One Football. The Vecchia Signora officially announced on Monday (27th) the dismissal of the 47-year-old Croatian coach.

The decision came after the 1-0 defeat to Lazio on Sunday (26th).

It was Juve's third consecutive defeat of the season, extending the winless streak to eight games.

This is the club's worst sequence in 16 years.

Juve had previously suffered defeats to Real Madrid (Champions) and Como (Serie A). Before that, there were five consecutive draws against Dortmund (Champions), Verona (Serie A), Atalanta (Serie A), Villarreal (Champions), and Milan (Serie A).

They only won their first three games of the season: against Parma, Genoa, and Inter - all in the Italian league.

This latest failure left the team with 11 points and in eighth place. Napoli and Roma have 18, with a goal difference advantage for the current champion.

In the Champions League, Juventus is only 25th, with two points. They would be out of the playoffs for the round of 16.

They will return to action next Wednesday (29th), when they host Udinese for the ninth round of Serie A.

A former defender with a long stint at Juventus, Igor Tudor arrived on March 23 to replace Thiago Motta.

The strong finish in the Italian Championship secured fourth place and a spot in the current Champions League. And the assurance that he would start the current season.