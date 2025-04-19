Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Azerbaijani Culture

Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

The capital city of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, will host the Days of Azerbaijani Culture on April 20-25.

As part of the celebrations, to be organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, artists, literary and cultural figures, art collectives, writers and media representatives of Azerbaijan will visit the city of Bishkek.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture program includes exhibitions, concerts, book presentations, master classes and other events scheduled to be arranged in leading cultural and educational institutions of the Kyrgyz capital.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan hosted the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in April 2024.