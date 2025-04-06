Landmine incident reported in Aghdam district

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

On April 6, a landmine incident occurred in the village of Galaychilar in the liberated Aghdam district.

According to a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Sabuhi Elman oglu Mammadov, born in 1983 and a resident of Galaychilar, entered an uncleared area and was injured by the explosion of an anti-personnel mine.

The injured individual was evacuated to a hospital. The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General’s Office once again urge citizens to follow safety regulations, heed mine warning signs, and avoid entering unfamiliar or uncleared areas.