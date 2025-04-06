Landmine incident reported in Aghdam district
Baku, April 6, AZERTAC
On April 6, a landmine incident occurred in the village of Galaychilar in the liberated Aghdam district.
According to a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Sabuhi Elman oglu Mammadov, born in 1983 and a resident of Galaychilar, entered an uncleared area and was injured by the explosion of an anti-personnel mine.
The injured individual was evacuated to a hospital. The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.
ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General’s Office once again urge citizens to follow safety regulations, heed mine warning signs, and avoid entering unfamiliar or uncleared areas.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
How microRNAs act as a 'blueprint' for the developing brain
- 05.04.2025 [21:01]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan expand tourism cooperation
- 05.04.2025 [20:53]
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with ICAPP Committee Chairman
- 05.04.2025 [17:20]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 05.04.2025 [16:34]
Azerbaijani judokas aim for 'medal rush' in ISF U15 Gymnasiade – Zlatibor
- 05.04.2025 [16:30]
Germany's DAX stock index plunges almost 5% after tit-for-tat tariffs
- 05.04.2025 [16:07]
Dan Ioschpe to lead as COP30 High-Level Champion
- 05.04.2025 [15:22]
The world’s most powerful wind turbine has produced its first power
- 05.04.2025 [15:15]
Azerbaijani table tennis players set for Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade
- 05.04.2025 [15:05]
53 families receive house keys VIDEO
- 05.04.2025 [14:21]
Artificial sweetener can trick your brain ınto feeling more hungry
- 05.04.2025 [13:42]
Mukhtar Babayev: We made numerous historic strides forward during COP29
- 05.04.2025 [13:23]
Diplomatic World Sweden highlights mine threat in Azerbaijan
- 05.04.2025 [13:12]
Something truly scary discovered at the bottom of Belize's Great Blue hole
- 05.04.2025 [12:49]
UN hosts briefing on humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan
- 05.04.2025 [12:34]
Pakistan becomes member of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs
- 05.04.2025 [12:15]
Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film
- 05.04.2025 [11:15]
AAF organizes off-road vehicle rally
- 05.04.2025 [11:00]
Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, foreign minister says
- 04.04.2025 [22:03]
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General
- 04.04.2025 [21:16]
Bosnian Minister: Decarbonization is no longer a matter of choice
- 04.04.2025 [19:39]
Azerbaijan, EBRD explore implementation of ongoing & upcoming projects
- 04.04.2025 [19:05]
BHOS student presents on Azerbaijan in Portugal
- 04.04.2025 [18:34]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia sign Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation
- 04.04.2025 [18:33]
Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes another meeting
- 04.04.2025 [18:27]
Baku hosts signing ceremony of agreements on three solar energy projects
- 04.04.2025 [18:22]
From Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
- 04.04.2025 [18:13]
® Azerbaijani pilot to compete in prestigious race with Bakcell’s support
- 04.04.2025 [18:09]
Azerbaijan, Moldova explore renewable energy cooperation
- 04.04.2025 [17:58]
Azerbaijan, EU explore enhancing energy cooperation
- 04.04.2025 [17:50]
Our energy security must be ensured, Romanian minister says
- 04.04.2025 [17:43]
FAO Food Price Index remains stable in March
- 04.04.2025 [17:03]
De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of season
- 04.04.2025 [16:53]
Baku to host International Carpet Festival
- 04.04.2025 [16:33]
President of Somali Municipal Workers Union visits BHOS
- 04.04.2025 [16:16]
® Nar conducts mobile communication training for teachers
- 04.04.2025 [16:09]
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on visit to Uzbekistan
- 04.04.2025 [15:52]
Mongolia to export certain goods tariff-free to EAEU countries
- 04.04.2025 [15:24]
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024
- 04.04.2025 [15:13]
Azerbaijan, ACWA Power discuss seawater desalination project
- 04.04.2025 [15:08]
® Red Hearts Foundation brought holiday joy to the families
- 04.04.2025 [13:13]
Azerbaijan 3x3 basketball team to compete in ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Serbia
- 04.04.2025 [12:53]
Italian tourist taxes to raise almost 1.2 bn euros in 2025
- 04.04.2025 [12:45]
Hackers strike Australia's largest pension funds in coordinated attacks
- 04.04.2025 [12:44]
Belarus, Pakistan set to expand cooperation between postal operators
- 04.04.2025 [11:58]
JAXA institute studying Mars lander concept
- 04.04.2025 [11:40]
Oil prices fall in global markets
- 04.04.2025 [11:35]
Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets
- 04.04.2025 [11:12]
From Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia
- 04.04.2025 [10:42]
President: The geography of our gas supply in Europe will definitely grow
- 04.04.2025 [10:24]