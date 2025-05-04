Leyla Aliyeva attends creative night dedicated to Magsud Ibrahimbeyov’s 90th anniversary

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

A creative night dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Azerbaijani literary figure, People's Writer, State Prize laureate, and renowned public figure Magsud Ibrahimbeyov was held on May 4 at the International Mugham Center.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli, Minister of Culture, and other official figures.

The event commenced with a video showcasing the rich creative legacy of Magsud Ibrahimbeyov.

During the event, Anar, Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers and People's Writer, shared his memories of Magsud Ibrahimbeyov, recalling their enduring friendship. He described Ibrahimbeyov not only as a talented writer and playwright but also as a person with deep intellect and a keen sense of humor. Anar emphasized that Ibrahimbeyov’s humor was always thought-provoking, with subtle meanings embedded in his jokes.

Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majliss and People's Artist, also spoke about Ibrahimbeyov’s remarkable sense of humor and his unique jokes. He shared that, during their collaboration, he had composed music for films and plays for which Ibrahimbeyov had written the screenplay, describing their friendship as a creative partnership. “Masud was always determined and purposeful, but at the same time, he made us laugh with his jokes,” Bulbuloglu added.

Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director-General of the Russian TASS news agency, highlighted that Maqsud Ibrahimbeyov’s personality, intellect, and charisma surpassed even his creative work. He admired Ibrahimbeyov’s deep thoughtfulness and impartiality in observing his era, along with his strong sense of humor and ease of communication with others.

Farhad Badalbayli, Rector of the Baku Academy of Music and People's Artist, reflected on Ibrahimbeyov’s moral integrity, intellect, and immense contribution to society, praising their long-lasting friendship.

The event also featured selected excerpts from films for which Ibrahimbeyov wrote the screenplays.

Anna Ibrahimbeyova, Director of the Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center, expressed her sincere gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the International Mugham Center for organizing the event at such a high level.

The evening concluded with a performance of the mono-play Pistachio Tree, based on Ibrahimbeyov’s work and directed by Vagif Asadov.

The creative night was organized in accordance with the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, dated February 13, 2025, to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Maqsud Ibrahimbeyov’s birth.