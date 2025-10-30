Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
Baku, October 30, AZERTAC
Second-string Liverpool were thumped 3-0 by Crystal Palace as Ismaila Sarr struck twice for the visitors in the League Cup on Wednesday, booking the London side’s spot in the quartefinals and piling more misery on Arne Slot’s struggling side, according to Reuters.
Holders Newcastle United dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, Manchester City came back to down second-tier Swansea City 3-1 and Chelsea edged past Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in other fourth-round ties.
