Media Center for 3rd CIS Games begins operations in Ganja

Gabala, September 28, AZERTAC

The Media Center for the 3rd CIS Games has officially commenced operations at the Ganja Sports Palace.

The center is equipped to accommodate 120 media representatives working simultaneously. At the main media hub, located within the sports facility, provisions have been made to watch live competitions in four sports - swimming, shooting, fencing, and volleyball - conduct interviews in mixed zones, and prepare timely reports and articles.

In addition, media gathering points, press rooms, and mixed zones are available at each of the 12 sports arenas hosting the competitions.

A total of 432 local and international media representatives from eight countries have registered to cover the Games. The Media Center will operate daily from 09:00 to 21:00.

The 3rd CIS Games are being held from September 28 to October 8, 2025, across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Khankendi. Both the opening and closing ceremonies will take place at Ganja Stadium, starting at 19:00 local time.