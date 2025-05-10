National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary marked in Paris

Paris, May 10, AZERTAC

An event dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Paris at the initiative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva and Azerbaijan’s Permanent delegate to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev spoke at the event held at the Embassy's Cultural Center. They highlighted the exceptional role of Heydar Aliyev in leading the Azerbaijani people through complex historical and political challenges and in achieving independence.

Thanks to the National Leader’s strategy, Azerbaijan became a guarantor of stability in the region. Heydar Aliyev played an invaluable role in fostering close cooperation with UNESCO and other influential international organizations, as well as in Azerbaijan’s membership in many of them.

Speakers emphasized that modern Azerbaijan, steadily advancing on the path of progress, represents the fulfillment of Heydar Aliyev’s vision. The political course established by the National Leader is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

The modern independent Azerbaijani state — the National Leader’s greatest legacy — proved its ability to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the local anti-terror operation in 2023 under the leadership of victorious Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev.

Thanks to the farsighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who has successfully carried forward Heydar Aliyev’s wise legacy, Azerbaijan is experiencing its most powerful era, confidently asserting itself as a victorious and influential state on the international stage.

The speakers underlined that Heydar Aliyev, who dedicated his life to serving the Azerbaijani people and took pride in his national identity, is always remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

The event featured a film about Heydar Aliyev’s life and work. Agaragim Guliyev, a graduate of a Paris conservatory, performed the National Leader’s favorite songs on the flute.

The event was attended by diplomats based in Paris, members of the Azerbaijani community, diaspora activists, and Azerbaijani students studying in the city.

Shahla Agalarova

Special Correspondent