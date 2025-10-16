The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Nestlé to axe 16,000 jobs as new chief targets sales growth

Nestlé to axe 16,000 jobs as new chief targets sales growth

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

Nestlé has said it will cut 16,000 jobs over the next two years as the owner of KitKat and Nescafé attempts to reduce costs and boost sales, according to Guardian.

The Swiss-headquartered multinational said the cuts would include 12,000 white-collar professionals and 4,000 in its manufacturing and supply chain, close to 6% of Nestlé’s global workforce.

“The world is changing and Nestlé needs to change faster,” said Philipp Navratil, the new chief executive. “This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount over the next two years. We will do this with respect and transparency.”

Navratil, who replaced Laurent Freixe last month after he was fired for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a subordinate, announced an acceleration of his predecessor’s cost-saving plan to free up cash.

The company, which owns a suite of consumer goods brands including Häagen-Dazs ice-cream, Nespresso coffee capsules and Purina cat food, will seek to make savings of SFr3bn (£2.8bn) by 2027, up from a previous target of SFr2.5bn.

Freixe’s firing, which was followed two weeks later by the resignation of the chair, Paul Bulcke, destabilised Nestlé, already under pressure to bolster growth and reduce debt.

“We will be bolder in investing at scale and driving innovation to deliver accelerated growth and value creation,” Navratil said. “We are fostering a culture that embraces a performance mindset, that does not accept losing market share, and where winning is rewarded.”

The company reported a 1.9% year-on-year fall in sales to SFr65.9bn in the first nine months of the year. It said this was primarily due to negative foreign exchange impacts of 5.4% and that, on an organic basis, sales grew at 3.3%.

“We have been stepping up investment to achieve this, and the results are starting to come through,” Navratil said. “Now we must do more and move faster to accelerate our growth momentum.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina
  • 16.10.2025 [18:04]

Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina

United Nations urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to end hostilities amid civilian casualties
  • 16.10.2025 [16:55]

United Nations urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to end hostilities amid civilian casualties

Breakthrough: scientists create ‘universal’ kidney to match any blood type
  • 16.10.2025 [16:44]

Breakthrough: scientists create ‘universal’ kidney to match any blood type

Black holes can move and ‘reawaken,’ scientists say
  • 16.10.2025 [16:13]

Black holes can move and ‘reawaken,’ scientists say

China's latest launch mission marks 600th flight of Long March rockets
  • 16.10.2025 [16:13]

China's latest launch mission marks 600th flight of Long March rockets

Climate study finds overheating world will add 57 superhot days a year
  • 16.10.2025 [16:10]

Climate study finds overheating world will add 57 superhot days a year

Cutting-edge helicopter tech showcases at expo in Tianjin
  • 16.10.2025 [15:09]

Cutting-edge helicopter tech showcases at expo in Tianjin

Pakistan: 15 members of the same family killed in road accident
  • 16.10.2025 [14:40]

Pakistan: 15 members of the same family killed in road accident

Türkiye due to hold 5G tender, service to be available as of April 2026
  • 16.10.2025 [13:57]

Türkiye due to hold 5G tender, service to be available as of April 2026

Azerbaijani, Chinese surgeons conduct milestone robotic surgery

  • [18:28]

Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina

  • [18:04]

Khankendi reborn: President Ilham Aliyev champions Azerbaijan’s vision of sustainable urban revival at 3rd National Urban Forum

  • [17:59]

Azerbaijani wrestlers set on competing in U23 World Championships 2025

  • [17:45]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan promote Silk Road legacy in Europe

  • [17:40]

Azerbaijan joins General Assembly of Caspian Universities

  • [17:31]

Customer experience and employee experience: Keys to Azerbaijan's success in the digital age – INTERVIEW

  • [17:20]

Director of Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum meets with museum directors in Washington

  • [16:57]

United Nations urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to end hostilities amid civilian casualties

  • [16:55]

® Birbank Biznes offering small business owners loans on favorable terms – 10,000 AZN for just 350 AZN per month

  • [16:54]

AC Milan prolong Emirates deal, new partners for Real Madrid, Valencia

  • [16:52]

Expert: Azerbaijan emerges as a reliable and increasingly important energy partner for Europe –INTERVIEW

  • [16:50]

Officials of OTS countries` diaspora institutions visit Karabakh

  • [16:48]

Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports

  • [16:45]

Breakthrough: scientists create ‘universal’ kidney to match any blood type

  • [16:44]

SA Partners Agency representative: Working together is essential for the successful implementation of our projects

  • [16:42]
President of Azerbaijan accepted credentials of newly appointed ambassador of France VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan accepted credentials of newly appointed ambassador of France VIDEO

Turkmenistan Culture Days wrap up with friendship concert in Ganja

  • [16:22]

Black holes can move and ‘reawaken,’ scientists say

  • [16:13]

China's latest launch mission marks 600th flight of Long March rockets

  • [16:13]

Climate study finds overheating world will add 57 superhot days a year

  • [16:10]

Azerbaijan Army holds rehearsal exercises for military parade dedicated to Victory Day

  • [16:07]

Baku hosts Second Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

  • [15:58]

® Holcim Azerbaijan introduces “green products” at the international construction exhibition BakuBuild 2025

  • [15:52]

Film "The Odin Code" about Scandinavian-Azerbaijani cultural connections screened in Brussels

  • [15:50]

Azerbaijan joins 19th Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Meeting in Kampala

  • [15:31]

Azercosmos and AMADA host training

  • [15:21]

Azerbaijan inks bilateral agreements with Uganda and Somalia on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders

  • [15:19]

Cutting-edge helicopter tech showcases at expo in Tianjin

  • [15:09]

Ex-Barcelona star sacked from national team job after failing to secure World Cup spot

  • [15:07]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • [15:03]
President Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of newly appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of newly appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan VIDEO

Nestlé to axe 16,000 jobs as new chief targets sales growth

  • [14:50]

Pakistan: 15 members of the same family killed in road accident

  • [14:40]

Azerbaijan’s Baku State University, Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev ink MoU

  • [14:31]

Emin Huseynov: Reconstruction of liberated territories relies on principles of planning and inclusive management

  • [14:27]
President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan VIDEO

AFFA official appointed UEFA delegate for Conference League phase match

  • [13:59]

Türkiye due to hold 5G tender, service to be available as of April 2026

  • [13:57]
President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of the Netherlands VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of the Netherlands VIDEO

Vietnam, China, Laos conduct cross-border infectious disease emergency response drill

  • [12:51]
President Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme VIDEO

The natural gem of Astara – Sim village VIDEO

The natural gem of Astara – Sim village VIDEO

Lachin - A destination where nature and creativity closely intertwined VIDEO

Lachin - A destination where nature and creativity closely intertwined VIDEO

UNEC Startup Incubation Center earns accreditation from Global Innovation Institute

  • [12:05]

Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024

  • [11:56]

Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum continues with panel discussions

  • [11:28]

Baku hosts workshop on seismic technology advancements

  • [11:24]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • [11:20]

Pakistan extends closure of its airspace for Indian aircrafts until November 24

  • [11:11]

Indonesia to buy 42 fighter jets from China marking its first non-Western aircraft purchase deal

  • [11:09]

3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum features panel discussion on sustainable future for Karabakh

  • [11:04]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:54]

® Cybersecurity awareness month – “Stop, think, verify!”

  • [10:53]

Study finds hidden blood mutations spark obesity, diabetes and liver disease

  • [10:47]

Researchers show a brain exercise yields benefits

  • [10:43]

Morocco down France, to face Argentina in U20 World Cup final

  • [10:30]

NATO Allies cooperate on next-generation training capability

  • [10:11]

Speaker of Milli Majlis meets participants of 67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges

  • 15.10.2025 [21:01]

Moscow hosts seminar for heads and correspondents of news agencies of CIS countries

  • 15.10.2025 [20:43]

Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum tour Shusha city

  • 15.10.2025 [20:31]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with newly appointed TURKPA Secretary General

  • 15.10.2025 [20:26]

Nakhchivan’s industrial output increases by nearly 16 percent

  • 15.10.2025 [20:20]

Iranian vessels arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint exercise

  • 15.10.2025 [19:59]

Azerbaijan, the Netherlands discuss agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [19:53]

Servicemen of Azerbaijan Army participate in “Eternity-2025” exercise

  • 15.10.2025 [19:39]

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission convenes for meeting

  • 15.10.2025 [19:34]

Toronto hosts Turkuaz Turkic Multicultural Festival

  • 15.10.2025 [19:20]

Royal Mail fined £21m for late letter deliveries

  • 15.10.2025 [19:15]

Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum arrive in Shusha

  • 15.10.2025 [19:11]

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss military cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [19:01]

Azerbaijan, Hungary explore prospects for cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [18:57]

Azerbaijani boxers ready for action at Budva 2025 European U15 Boxing Championships

  • 15.10.2025 [18:48]

“Diego Rivera: The Promise of a Better Future” exhibition launched in Baku

  • 15.10.2025 [18:42]

Baku Higher Oil School, PASHA Capital sign MoU

  • 15.10.2025 [18:32]

Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with Advisor to German Chancellor

  • 15.10.2025 [18:25]

® TuranBank announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2025

  • 15.10.2025 [18:07]

Pakistani forces repel cross border attack; 15–20 Afghan Taliban killed

  • 15.10.2025 [18:01]

Aydin Karimov: Construction of 45 more buildings underway in Shusha

  • 15.10.2025 [17:53]

UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to global aid cuts

  • 15.10.2025 [17:25]

Barcelona captain confirms contract renewal imminent – ‘We are very close’

  • 15.10.2025 [17:24]

Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum kicks off in Khankendi

  • 15.10.2025 [17:18]

UN General Assembly elects Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council

  • 15.10.2025 [17:11]

Expert: Azerbaijan has three strong advantages: energy expertise, a favorable geographic location for exports, and momentum after COP29 – INTERVIEW

  • 15.10.2025 [17:07]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

  • 15.10.2025 [16:23]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office VIDEO

Azerbaijan and Brazil approve agreement on educational cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [16:16]

Government told to prepare for 2C warming by 2050

  • 15.10.2025 [16:07]

Italian newspaper highlights Azerbaijan's restoration of major historical monuments in the Vatican

  • 15.10.2025 [16:06]

Canton Fair kicks off in south China with record number of exhibitors, buyers

  • 15.10.2025 [16:04]

Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss current state and future prospects of cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [15:55]

Around 5.7 million people in absolute poverty in Italy

  • 15.10.2025 [15:27]

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary briefs ambassadors on recent developments along Pakistan-Afghanistan border

  • 15.10.2025 [15:22]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation agreements

  • 15.10.2025 [15:15]

Ramil Hasan elected as TURKPA’s new Secretary General

  • 15.10.2025 [15:14]

To the participants of the Third National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan

  • 15.10.2025 [14:53]

Israeli AI Firm RAVIN partners with Australian insurer ROLLiN’ to speed up claims

  • 15.10.2025 [14:49]

President: Decision to host 13th session of World Urban Forum in Baku is an indicator of Azerbaijan's contribution to international urbanization processes

  • 15.10.2025 [14:39]

Azerbaijani President: Holding the 3rd National Urban Forum in Khankendi carries special significance

  • 15.10.2025 [14:24]

Baku hosts Week of Italian Cuisine

  • 15.10.2025 [13:58]