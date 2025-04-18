New edition of Arabic version of IRS magazine published

Cairo, April 18, AZERTAC

The 15th issue of the Arabic-language edition of IRS-Heritage magazine, a key platform for promoting Azerbaijani history, culture, and realities globally, has been released.

The latest edition opens with an article titled “COP29 Conference - Let’s Unite for a Better Universe”, which provides insights into this major global climate event held in Baku and its outcomes.

The magazine includes an article by Moroccan journalist Shuaib Brhadda, titled “Azerbaijan - Pearl of the Caucasus. Even Angels Adore It”, where the author shares his deep impressions from his visit to Azerbaijan and provides details about Baku’s historical sites.

In the article “Shusha - Cradle of Culture in the Caucasus”, a brief journey through the history of Shusha is presented, emphasizing the city's significance as the cultural capital of the Islamic world.

Another highlight is the article “ICESCO and Azerbaijan: An Example of a Perfect Partnership”, which explores the close cooperation between the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The magazine also features “Azerbaijan – A Country of Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence”, an article detailing how the country has become a global example of harmony and peaceful coexistence.

IRS-Heritage continues to offer international readers exclusive insights into Azerbaijan’s rich history, cultural legacy, and scientific contributions.

Shikhali Aliyev

Special correspondent