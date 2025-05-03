Nine Senses Fest 2025 kicks off in Baku

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the international festival of body and spiritual practices — Nine Senses Fest 2025 was held in Baku on Friday.

This year, the festival is held under the slogan "From Tradition to Realization," uniting various cultures and practices.

Nine Senses Fest is a space where ancient traditions meet modern body-centered practices, offering a deeply transformative experience. It offers three days of immersive exploration through breath, movement, meditation, music, and self-awareness.

The program features dozens of activities led by international and local masters, yoga sessions including hatha, nidra, Sivananda, fly yoga, and somatic yoga, sound healing and vibrational practices.

The festival, which runs until May 4, is held under the patronage of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, President of the Yoga Federation of Azerbaijan and Founder of the Nine Senses Art Center.