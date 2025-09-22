Nouriel Roubini: Azerbaijan responds to global challenges

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan continues to play a pivotal role in addressing global challenges. The country is making a highly successful transition to green energy to tackle environmental issues. Its geographical location and climate provide unique opportunities for large-scale alternative energy production,” said Nouriel Roubini, CEO of Roubini Macro Associates and Professor of Economics at the New York University Stern School of Business, as he addressed the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

“Azerbaijan’s effective governance, sustainable socio-political stability, and successful economic reforms have created vast opportunities for foreign investors,” Roubini emphasized.