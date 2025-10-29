October 29 marks International Day of Care and Support 2025

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Since the creation of the International Day of Care and Support in 2023, the world witnessed steady progress on the transformation of care and support systems across the world, according to UN.

This year, at the global level, in March 2025, the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) agreed to have “Recognizing and Strengthening Care and Support Systems to Achieve Gender Equality and the Empowerment of All Women and Girls" as the priority theme for CSW72 in 2028.

Also in March 2025, UN Human Rights Office presented a report on human rights dimension of care and support to the Human Rights Council. Likewise, in 2025, the Working Group on Discrimination against Women and Girls and the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disability issued reports addressing the issue.

In May, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution on Accelerating action on the global health and care workforce by 2030. This landmark resolution formally includes care workers alongside health workers, recognizing their vital role in strengthening national health systems and calling for investment, protections and safeguards.

In July in the Sevilla Commitment adopted at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development member states committed to increase investment in the care economy and recognize, value, and equitably redistribute the disproportionate share of unpaid care and domestic work done by women.

In 2025, the ILO has been translating into action the Resolution concerning Decent Work and the Care Economy, adopted by the tripartite constituents to the International Labour Conference (governments, employers and workers). Work is underway to develop a new international statistical definition of care work to promote harmonization and consistency of data on care, by 2028.

This key progress demonstrates that efforts to transform care and support systems are increasingly broadening in scope, embracing approaches that realize human rights of all those providing and requiring care and support as essential basis for gender equality, sustainable development and inclusive societies.

The UN celebration of the International Day of Care and Support 2025 aims to connect efforts made across the globe, at global, regional and national levels, and discuss it from perspectives from diverse range of rights-holders, both as those providing and requiring care and support.