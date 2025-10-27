OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

OpenAI is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence (AI) music tool, according to Euronews.

A report from The Information said that the company is working with The Juilliard School in the United States to come up with a tool that can generate music using text and audio prompts.

Students at the school are reportedly annotating musical scores so that OpenAI can create a database to train its eventual music tool.

A representative from Juilliard said to Euronews Next that the reports are not true. We reached out to OpenAI but did not receive an immediate reply.

This wouldn’t be the first time that OpenAI launched a music application. In 2019, a few years before the explosive launch of ChatGPT, the company launched MuseNet, a “neural network” that could create 4-minute compositions with 10 different instruments.

A sample released by the company showed that MuseNet was able to re-compose Wolfgang Mozart’s Rondo Alla Turca in Frederic Chopin’s style.

OpenAI followed MuseNet with Jukebox in 2020, a “neural net” that generated music and “rudimentary singing” in various genres of genre, artist and lyric data.

The announcement from OpenAI also comes at a time when other tech companies are launching their own music tools. Earlier this month, Spotify launcheda collaboration with major American music groups Sony, Universal, and Warner to develop “responsible AI products”.

Spotify already uses some AI to create custom playlists like the “daylist” and the AI DJ featurethat personalises a listening session by suggesting related songs to those a user has already listened to. The platform already hosts some AI-generated music.

AI start-ups Suno and ElevenLabs also have AI-generated music platforms and work with AI-generated music.

However, the music world has raised its copyright concerns.

European music industry groups, including the European Composer and Songwriter Alliance (ECSA) and the European Grouping of Societies of Authors and Composers (GESAC), previously told Euronews Next that the EU AI Act, passed in 2024, fails to protect creators whose works are used to train generative AI models.