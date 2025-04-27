Opening ceremony of 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival held in Khiva

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival was held on April 26 in the historic city of Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Organized by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Culture under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO, the festival brought together musicians, scholars, cultural figures, researchers of Bakhshi (Ashiq) art, and experts in folk literature from 40 countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States Mehmet Süreyya Er, and other distinguished guests.

At the beginning of the event, a message from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was conveyed to the festival participants.

The ceremony featured vibrant musical performances by renowned Uzbek artists and performers from the Khorezm region.

As part of the festival program, the 2nd Forum of Turkic World Culture was also held on April 26, where Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli addressed the participants.

The 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival will conclude on April 28 with a closing ceremony, during which the winners will be announced and awarded.