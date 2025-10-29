Pakistan to attend meeting of eight countries in Turkiye next week

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 29, AZERTAC

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has invited Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to visit Türkiye next week to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of eight partner countries.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister received a phone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the evolving situation in Gaza and explore next steps toward achieving lasting peace in Palestine. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the two leaders exchanged views on ongoing diplomatic efforts to end hostilities and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The eight countries had remained engaged on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York regarding the diplomatic process on Gaza. Pakistan will be represented at the meeting in Türkiye by the Deputy Prime Minister.

In September, eight Arab and Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan — formed a group to work for peace and a ceasefire in Gaza. The meeting to be held next week in Türkiye will review progress toward securing a sustainable ceasefire and advancing peace efforts in the region.