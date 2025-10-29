Pakistan to attend meeting of eight countries in Turkiye next week
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 29, AZERTAC
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has invited Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to visit Türkiye next week to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of eight partner countries.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister received a phone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the evolving situation in Gaza and explore next steps toward achieving lasting peace in Palestine. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the two leaders exchanged views on ongoing diplomatic efforts to end hostilities and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The eight countries had remained engaged on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York regarding the diplomatic process on Gaza. Pakistan will be represented at the meeting in Türkiye by the Deputy Prime Minister.
In September, eight Arab and Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan — formed a group to work for peace and a ceasefire in Gaza. The meeting to be held next week in Türkiye will review progress toward securing a sustainable ceasefire and advancing peace efforts in the region.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan`s Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate
- 28.10.2025 [20:55]
MP of Turkish Grand National Assembly visit Khankendi and Shusha
- 28.10.2025 [20:28]
Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations
- 28.10.2025 [20:22]
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework
- 28.10.2025 [20:20]
TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister
- 28.10.2025 [20:16]
President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the “Great Return”
- 28.10.2025 [19:35]
Azerbaijani, Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise
- 28.10.2025 [19:15]
Azerbaijan's referee inspector appointed for UEFA match
- 28.10.2025 [19:10]
Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets
- 28.10.2025 [18:50]
COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum
- 28.10.2025 [18:35]
Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County
- 28.10.2025 [18:34]
President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice
- 28.10.2025 [18:03]
President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history
- 28.10.2025 [17:52]
Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation
- 28.10.2025 [17:11]
Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament receives TURKPA Secretary General
- 28.10.2025 [16:30]
Lithuania to shoot down smuggler balloons, shut Belarus border crossings
- 28.10.2025 [16:29]
Belarus modernizes 200 elevators in Azerbaijan in 2025, says Deputy PM
- 28.10.2025 [16:27]
Azerbaijan to host Automechanika exhibition in 2027
- 28.10.2025 [16:21]
Speaker of UAE Federal National Council pays official visit to Azerbaijan
- 28.10.2025 [16:18]
Juventus in direct contact with Spalletti to replace Tudor
- 28.10.2025 [16:10]
Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Joint Protocol to boost economic cooperation
- 28.10.2025 [16:08]
Baku hosts Turkic States Insurtech Summit
- 28.10.2025 [15:48]
Japan PM Takaichi, US President Trump reaffirm alliance
- 28.10.2025 [15:45]
Baku hosts 1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics
- 28.10.2025 [15:30]
Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus
- 28.10.2025 [15:21]
Messi eyes World Cup defence for Argentina, despite age, fitness concerns
- 28.10.2025 [14:55]
Azerbaijan, China increase transit shipments along Middle Corridor
- 28.10.2025 [14:47]
Pak-Afghan Talks ended without results in Istanbul
- 28.10.2025 [14:15]
No progress in Istanbul talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan
- 28.10.2025 [14:03]
Bus plunges off mountain road in Bolivia, killing at least 16
- 28.10.2025 [13:48]
China, ASEAN sign upgraded free trade agreement
- 28.10.2025 [13:35]
Norway hosts “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner”
- 28.10.2025 [13:31]
UK signs £8bn Typhoon fighter jet deal with Türkiye
- 28.10.2025 [13:23]
Azerbaijan signs UN Convention against Cybercrime
- 28.10.2025 [13:16]
President of Romanian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan
- 28.10.2025 [12:57]
BTA launches EU journalism training program for emerging reporters
- 28.10.2025 [12:55]
To His Excellency Mr. Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic
- 28.10.2025 [11:50]
Breakthrough therapy treats genetic hearing and balance disorders
- 28.10.2025 [11:26]
Azerbaijani oil price falls to $67
- 28.10.2025 [11:20]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 28.10.2025 [11:16]
Kazakhstan implements AI into fuel and energy complex
- 28.10.2025 [10:46]
6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye
- 28.10.2025 [10:36]