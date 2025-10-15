Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum tour Shusha city

Shusha, October 15, AZERTAC

On October 15, participants of the Third National Urban Forum visited Shusha, a city symbolizing Azerbaijani history and culture.

The tour began with a visit to the first residential complex constructed in Shusha. Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, briefed the visitors on the ongoing restoration efforts in the city. He noted that during nearly 30 years of occupation, Shusha’s historic buildings, mosques, and monuments were subjected to Armenian vandalism. Following the liberation of Shusha, large-scale restoration and infrastructure projects were launched, and the first residential complex — comprising 23 buildings — was inaugurated, enabling former internally displaced persons to return to their native lands.

The delegation also visited bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures, including Uzeyir Hajibayli, Bulbul, and Khurshidbanu Natavan, at Shusha Central Square. The tour concluded with a visit to the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.