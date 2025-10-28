President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of the Czech Republic on national holiday

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President Petr Pavel and the people of the Czech Republic on the occasion of their national holiday.

In his congratulatory letter, the head of state said: “I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and to expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest for the well-being of our peoples.”

President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his best regards to President Petr Pavel and wished the people of the Czech Republic lasting peace and prosperity.