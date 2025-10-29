President Ilham Aliyev posted on social media for Türkiye’s national holiday
Baku, October 28, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the Republic Day of Türkiye.
The post reads: “29 October TÜRKİYE. Republic Day.”
