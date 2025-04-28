President of Iran: Our universities can share experiences with each other

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

"Our universities can be in contact with each other and share their experiences in the fields of science, culture, and technology," said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian as he addressed the Azerbaijan-Iran Business Forum held in Baku.

"Our entrepreneurs and artisans can exchange the products they produce, their skills, and goods needed by the region. The market existing in our region can meet the needs of the entire world. This market is for Azerbaijan, this market is for Iran, this market is for Pakistan and Afghanistan," President Pezeshkian added.