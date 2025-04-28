Presidential Library hosts event marking 102nd anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

An event marking the 102nd birth anniversary of outstanding ophthalmologist, scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was held at the Presidential Library.

Addressing the event, Afet Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, Professor, highlighted Zarifa Aliyeva's fundamental research in the field of ophthalmology, her scientific achievements, and invaluable services to the development of healthcare in Azerbaijan.

The professor noted that Zarifa Aliyeva not only brought light to the eyes, but also illuminated light in people’s souls with her sincere attitude and humanistic values.

In their remarks, Deputy Director of the Presidential Library Kamala Sarijalinskaya and Farida Namazova, Head of the Group of Art Literature Collection, highlighted the meaningful and honorable life path of the outstanding scientist Zarifa Aliyeva, her exceptional achievements in scientific and social activities.

The event then featured the screening of a video highlighting lifetime and activities of Zarifa Aliyeva.

The participants also viewed a virtual exhibition “Zarifa Aliyeva” prepared by the Presidential Library, showcasing the books on the scientist’s lifetime, her scientific accomplishments and invaluable contributions to society.

Then, the participants viewed an exhibition of books organized at the Presidential Library, reflecting the lifetime and works of academician Zarifa Aliyeva, which included her scientific works and books written about her.