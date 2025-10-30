Romanian press highlights Senate President Abrudean’s visit to Azerbaijan

Bucharest, October 30, AZERTAC

Leading Romanian news outlets, including the national news agency Agerpres and the news portals G4Media and Gazeta de Cluj, have reported on the official visit of Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania, to Azerbaijan.

The articles highlighted Mircea Abrudean’s meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, noting mutual satisfaction with the development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

Abrudean emphasized that “Azerbaijan is one of the main pillars of stability and energy security in the region, and Romania attaches strategic importance to this partnership.”

According to Romanian media, the sides agreed to further strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and to implement joint initiatives in the fields of education, culture, and innovation.

The Romanian Senate President underlined that Romania trusts Azerbaijan and that this friendship will continue in the spirit of strategic partnership in the coming years.

The Romanian press described Mircea Abrudean’s visit as an important event coinciding with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, marking a new stage in political and economic cooperation between Europe and the Caucasus region.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special Correspondent