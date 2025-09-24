Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day celebrated in Baku

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

On September 23, Baku hosted an official reception to mark the 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prior to the reception, the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were played.

In his remarks, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, emphasized that Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan are currently working to increase the volume of trade and investment exchange through the Joint Business Council. He noted that there are numerous shared opportunities that could double the trade and investment volume between the two countries in a short period.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish President Ilham Aliyev happiness and robust health and further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Azerbaijan,” the ambassador noted.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia.

According to him, both countries are witnessing the development of effective cooperation across various sectors, in line with the interests of the two peoples.

“Thanks to the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, relations between our countries continue to thrive both bilaterally and within international organizations. I once again express my deep gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia for the successful organization of the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission held on April 28 in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and for the warm hospitality extended to the Government delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We’re confident that the outcomes of the meeting of the Joint Commission, along with the bilateral cooperation documents, will contribute to the further development of relations. The participation of a large delegation from Saudi Arabia in the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, is yet another testament to the both countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I extend my heartfelt wishes of lasting peace, progress, and prosperity to the people of this brotherly nation. I express my confidence that the existing friendship, brotherhood, and fruitful cooperation between our countries will continue to grow stronger in the future,” Deputy Prime Minister Sharifov added.