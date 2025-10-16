Sciences Po Paris students briefed on Azerbaijani realities

Paris, October 16, AZERTAC

Leyla Abdullayeva, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France, met with students of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po Paris), one of the country’s most prestigious higher education institutions.

During the meeting, the ambassador spoke about Azerbaijan’s rich history and cultural heritage, its foreign policy priorities, multidimensional diplomacy, and the new regional realities it has shaped. She highlighted the positive outcomes of domestic and foreign policies initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s role on the international stage, and its bilateral relations with countries worldwide, particularly neighboring states.

Ambassador Abdullayeva also briefed students on Azerbaijan’s active participation in international organizations, partnerships with the European Union and NATO, chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, current leadership in TURKPA, the hosting of high-level international events, and measures toward a green energy transition, including successes at COP29.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan’s strategic geopolitical location, she spoke about the country’s contributions to intercultural and interfaith dialogue, noting that, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s successful domestic and foreign policies, Azerbaijan’s influence has been steadily rising and the country is recognized internationally as a reliable partner.

The students were also provided with detailed information on current Azerbaijan–France relations, including Azerbaijan’s memberships and leadership roles in international organizations and its hosting of major summits.

The session concluded with a Q&A session.