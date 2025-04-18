Second Life exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opened the exhibition Second Life, which presents a unique fusion of traditional carpet art and contemporary painting. The exhibition, inaugurated on Thursday, features over 30 works by professional Azerbaijani artists created on damaged or unusable carpets from various regions of the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Museum Director Amina Melikova and Head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov emphasized the exhibition’s goal to give a new artistic purpose to carpets without historical, artistic, or scientific value. The carpets, woven between the 1980s and 2000s, have been transformed into vibrant canvases through the innovative vision of the artists.

Among the artists featured are Huseyn Kangarli, Maryam Kiblayeva, Nargiz Guliyeva, Rashada Aliyeva, Eldar Babazade, Banuchichak Ahmadzade, Roya Hasan, and many others. Their artworks incorporate Karabakh motifs and pomegranate symbols, offering contemporary interpretations of national heritage.

The project promotes ecological thinking and sustainability through creative recycling, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals—particularly Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12) and Climate Action (SDG 13). It also aims to bring Azerbaijani carpet art to the global stage, involving both local and international artists.

As part of the opening, Arts Council Azerbaijan donated a work by Dadash Mammadov to the museum’s collection.

The artistic program featured a performance of Karabakh Shikastasi by mugham singer Nisbat Sadrayeva, accompanied by traditional instruments, as well as folk songs by Orkhan Huseynli with pianist Parviz Mammadov. The Gavaldash rhythm group of the Republican Children and Youth Development Center also entertained guests.

The exhibition is organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and supported by the European Crafts Alliance and ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee. The project was authored by Sona Guliyeva.

Second Life runs until April 27.