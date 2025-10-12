Six Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Aktau Asian Open 2025 tournament

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judo fighters made a powerful start at the Asian Open 2025 tournament held in the Kazakh city of Aktau, securing a total of six medals on the opening day of the competition.

Tofig Mammadov (−66kg) and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (−52kg) both defeated all rivals to be crowned champions of the tournament, claiming gold.

Huseyn Allahyarov (−60kg) and Ulviyya Bayramova (−57kg) clinched silver medals, while Elshan Asadov (−66kg) and Ibrahim Aliyev (−73kg) settled for bronze medals.

Twenty-five judokas are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.