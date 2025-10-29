Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye strives to contribute to dialogue and peace
Baku, October 29, AZERTAC
“The ideas of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Turkish state, regarding republican structure, secular statehood, and democratic values form the foundation of sustainable development in the brotherly country. Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a prominent politician and statesman of the modern age, Türkiye has positioned itself among the world’s most powerful nations,” said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, at the event marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye in Baku.
She added that Türkiye is striving to contribute to peace and security across crisis regions, from the Middle East to Eastern Europe, earning deep respect and admiration worldwide.
