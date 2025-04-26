Students from Azerbaijan once again lead among Swedish Institute scholarship recipients

Stockholm, April 26, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

The Swedish Institute has announced the results of its scholarship program selection for the 2025/2026 academic year. This year, 402 students from various countries have been awarded the opportunity to pursue master's degrees at leading universities in Sweden.

Azerbaijan has topped the list of countries by number of recipients for the third consecutive year: 22 Azerbaijani students have been awarded the prestigious SI Scholarship for Global Professionals. They will study business, trade law, media technology, ecology, management, and other fields at Sweden’s top educational institutions.

In total, 351 scholarships were awarded under the SI Scholarship for Global Professionals program. Candidates underwent a rigorous selection process that assessed their academic achievements, leadership experience, and commitment to contributing to their countries’ sustainable development. The scholarship recipients will study across 208 programs at 28 Swedish universities.

Additionally, the Swedish Institute has launched a new initiative — the SI Scholarship Pioneering Women in STEM — aimed at supporting women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Fifty-one women from ten countries in Africa and Asia have been awarded scholarships under this program.

Madeleine Sjöstedt, Director General of the Swedish Institute, emphasized the importance of international cooperation and expressed confidence that studying in Sweden would equip students with valuable knowledge and help strengthen ties between countries.