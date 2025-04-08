Three contenders seek top UNESCO post

Paris, April 8, AZERTAC

The 221st session of the Executive Board of UNESCO kicked off on April 7.

Three candidates are in the running for UNESCO Director-General: Firmin Edouard Matoko (of the Republic of Congo), UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations; Gabriela Ramos (of Mexico), UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences; and Khaled El-Enany (of Egypt), former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. They will present their programs to the Executive Board members on April 9, ahead the elections scheduled for October 2025.

The UNESCO Director-General is proposed by the Executive Board and appointed by the General Conference for a four-year term, subject to the approval of the conference. The Director-General may be appointed for two four-year terms, after which they are not eligible for re-election.