Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Tufan Erhurman on TRNC presidential election win
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Tufan Erhurman, the leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), who won the presidential election Sunday in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) according to unofficial results.
In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan said he hoped the vote would be beneficial for both countries and the broader region.
“This election once again demonstrated the TRNC’s democratic maturity and reflected the will of our Turkish Cypriot brothers at the ballot box. Türkiye will continue to defend the TRNC’s sovereign rights and interests, together with the Turkish Cypriot people, on every platform,” he wrote.
According to unofficial results by the TRNC Supreme Election Council, Erhurman won 62.76% of the vote, defeating independent candidate and incumbent President Ersin Tatar, who received 35.81%.
