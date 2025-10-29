Türkiye celebrates 102nd republic anniversary with enthusiasm

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Across Türkiye, people are preparing to welcome the 102nd anniversary of the republic on Wednesday, with streets, homes and public spaces already adorned in red and white, according to Daily Sabah.

Citizens from every corner of the nation are taking part in activities that honor their shared history, reflect on the republic’s enduring significance, and instill pride in their collective heritage.

On Oct. 28, 1923, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared, “Yarın Cumhuriyeti ilan edeceğiz (We shall declare the republic tomorrow),” signaling the dawn of a new era and a commitment to the values that continue to shape the nation. On Oct. 29, the country will come alive in celebrations commemorating that historic day.

In Istanbul, major landmarks glow in red and white as the city prepares for Republic Day. Concerts, exhibitions and performances are set to take place across Istanbul, filling public squares and streets with festive energy.

At Istanbul Airport, celebrations marking both Republic Day and the seventh anniversary of the airport’s inauguration were held earlier Tuesday. According to a statement from IGA, the airport’s operating company, special events shared the excitement of the republic with thousands of domestic and international travelers.

Festivities began with a parade and marching band performances across the domestic, international and land-side terminals between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The program continued with traditional dance shows representing different regions of Türkiye and live statue performances that brought color and movement to the venue.

The airport’s iconic air traffic control tower was also illuminated in the red of the Turkish flag to mark the day.

In eastern Türkiye, mountaineers marked the republic’s anniversary with a symbolic hike at the Rainbow Hills in the Tuzluca district of Iğdır. The event brought together 78 participants from Kars, Iğdır and Kağızman, who carried Turkish flags and portraits of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during their “Republic Walk.”

At the summit, they displayed the flag, observed a moment of silence and recited the national anthem, blending national pride with the beauty of the region’s vivid landscape.