TURKPA, CICA discuss prospects for cooperation

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

On October 17, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ambassador Ramil Hasan met with Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay.

Kairat Sarybay congratulated Ramil Hasan on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

The sides highlighted the long-standing cooperation between the two organizations and exchanged views on the current state and prospects of their partnership.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutual cooperation in areas of shared interest and exploring new avenues to promote regional dialogue, peace, and collaboration.