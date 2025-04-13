Unifying and dividing aspects of culture discussed at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Antalya, April 13, AZERTAC

Culture was among the focal points of discussion at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), where international leaders and experts gathered to explore pressing global issues.

A panel titled “The Role of Culture in Today's World: Unifying or Dividing?” brought together influential voices from across regions and institutions. Participants included TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, and others.

Speakers highlighted that culture—deeply embedded in both individual identity and collective life—not only fosters a sense of shared belonging but can also contribute to division. As global interconnectivity increases alongside ideological and cultural polarization, understanding the dual role of culture becomes ever more essential.

The panelists emphasized that in today’s fragmented world, it is critical to approach cultural issues with greater depth and sensitivity. They underlined that culture holds the potential to either bridge divides or widen them, depending on how it is engaged with at local, national, and international levels.